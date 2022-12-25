The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow on Monday. The communities shaded in purple below are the ones included in the Advisory from 4 AM to 1 PM; those are the places we expect the higher snow totals.
A quick-hitting clipper system will bring rounds of light snow to our area Monday with flurries hanging around until early Tuesday morning. This system does show signs it will be weakening as it moves through our region, so generally we should only see a couple inches of additional snow on top of what's still on the ground from last week.
In the map below, the white shading shows where we are expecting up to one inch of snow and the blue shading is where we expect higher totals. One to two inches of snow will be possible in those places. Temperatures will be high enough that road crews should have an easier time treating any snow on the roads than what we experienced last week. However, if your area sees accumulating snow from this system Monday, expect roads to become slippery until crews can remove the snow.
Tune into WDRB News in the Morning Monday starting at 5 AM to see the updated forecast including timing and amounts. We will track the snow for you live all morning. Below is the text issued by NWS Louisville with this Advisory:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
1 PM EST /NOON CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and north central,
northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.