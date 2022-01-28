The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of our area through the day Friday. This is set to expire at 10 PM.
Here is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville with this Advisory:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SCATTERED SNOW BURSTS WITH REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITIES TO BELOW A MILE. * WHERE...FRANKLIN, WOODFORD, FAYETTE AND JESSAMINE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL SNOW SHOWERS LATER TODAY WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES SIGNIFICANTLY CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS SO STAY UP TO DATE OF THE LATEST FORECASTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
The hazard here will be these bursts of heavy snow. You may also hear us call them "snow squalls," and they can drop snow at a rate of 1"-2" per hour. It won't snow on you for an hour, in fact these are characterized by moving on quickly. Instead of being in the heavy burst of snow for hours, you will only be there for minutes. While the burst is over you, though, it can quickly cover the ground making roads slick in the moment until they can be treated.
Please know we do expect more of these bursts this afternoon and tonight. We have already seen a few of those this morning, but there will be more this afternoon.
If you have already seen snow this morning, you may end up with a snow total for the day closer to two inches if you catch another round this evening, too. If you haven't seen any snow yet, you will be closer to one inch when these afternoon bands set up.
As these snow bursts move through, visibility will drop making it harder to see the cars ahead of you on the road. Roads will also remain slick until the snow is blown away or melts. Please drive carefully if you plan to be out this evening. Leave more room than normal between yourself and the car ahead of you. Avoid sharp movements or accelerations/decelerations.
