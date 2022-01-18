...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/
WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Far southern Indiana and much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain during the day Wednesday will
transition to snow Wednesday evening and continue through the
night, tapering off by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop
to around 20 degrees by Thursday morning resulting in snowy and
possibly icy roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.