WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: When, Where, What & How Much
A potent system featuring a strong cold front & low pressure will bring all types of weather to Kentuckiana! This will likely not end up being the worst snow you have ever seen, but there are a lot of impacts smashed in a small window of time. It will include the following: heavy rain, an isolated thunderstorm (southern counties), falling temperatures, gusty winds, wintry mix, snow showers, hazardous travel and bitter cold wind chills. Let's break it all down for you below!
First, The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for nearly all of Kentuckiana. This does include Louisville. The advisory goes into effect Saturday at 4 pm EST through 10 am Sunday EST. *WHAT...Rain will transition to snow by Saturday evening. Total snow accumulations of 1-3'' with gusty winds 35-45 mph. *WHERE... All of Kentuckiana. The highest totals are along and north of I-64, but bands of heavier snow can form Saturday evening anywhere across the region, resulting in higher amounts.
*WHEN...A full breakdown of the timeline is below from tonight - Sunday.
Late Tonight/Early Saturday: Rain will arrive overnight in our western counties.
Saturday: Rain is widespread around daybreak. Rain will become progressively heavier with time on Saturday. There will be periods of heavy rain. There is a potential for flooding on area streams, creeks and rivers. There will be a wide range of temps (30s in southern IN; 50s in southern KY). This means there will be a variety of weather across the region. A wintry mix is possible, mainly early, in our northernmost communities. Meantime, there could be isolated storms, well to the south of our viewing area, mainly south the Parkways. This could result in higher rainfall totals as well.
Rainfall amounts: Expect a widespread 1-2'' of rain, with locally higher amounts, in our southern counties. This will result in ponding on the roadways and low lying areas.
Saturday PM: Temperatures plummet as an arctic cold front moves through. This means there will be a brief period of a wintry mix before it all changes over to snow. The wintry mix could include freezing rain and sleet. This change looks to happen around 5-9 pm, across the viewing area. Snow will likely begin in southern IN around 4-6 pm and will make it to the I-65 corridor in KY around 8-10 pm.
Saturday night/Early Sunday: Snow continues. There will also be strong and gusty winds out of the NW at 35-45 mph. A flash freeze is possible overnight, too. Which essentially means that because temps will drop so fast, any moisture on the ground freezes rapidly and can lead to icy/slick roads.
Sunday morning: Snow tapers off around daybreak. Prepare for slick roads/hazardous travel, especially early. It will continue to be much colder through Monday. Even with a light wind - it will feel much colder. Wind chills could be as low as ZERO by Monday morning. Try to not be outside too long in these temperatures. Bring your pets inside and check on loved ones, too.
HOW MUCH: As mentioned above, the most likely area to see snow will be mainly along and north I-64, but truly all of our area could pick up some accumulation. Many of us (the area in dark blue) are going to see 1-3'' of snow. This area is mainly from southern IN to the Parkways. Highest amounts will end up well to the north. That light blue represents an area of 3'' up to 6''. The lowest snow totals will be to the south, where we can expect a covering, or up to 1''. It is worth noting that these are RANGES. Some will be on the higher end of this and some will be on the lower end. Some may be just outside of the range. We will be watching for a deformation zone, which is an area with heavy snow that results in higher accumulation for a portion of the area.