...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EST /4 AM CST/
TO 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Very cold wind chills expected. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 15
below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and south central
Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM EST /1 AM
CST/ Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 AM EST /4
AM CST/ to 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.