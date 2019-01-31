Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM ADVISORY for most of our viewing area. The advisory goes into effect late tonight through tomorrow morning from 3 am until 11 am EST. It does include Louisville metro. It is being issued because a wintry mix is moving through the area tonight and there could be impacts to your morning commute tomorrow.
A warm front is just out to our west. It will help warm our temps. This is good and bad news. Good because we will be very mild by this weekend; but first we have to deal with a wintry mix.
Prepare for trouble, slick and icy spots tomorrow morning. Expect some roads, overpasses, and elevated surfaces to become slick. Use caution if driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Notice how temps are on the rise through the morning. This is why we will be experiencing a change from light snow to a mix (including freezing rain) to light rain. It is also important to remember that the pavement is very cold - below freezing everywhere.
We will be quiet for most of today, before some snow arrives late tonight (around 10 pm - 12 am) and continues overnight/tomorrow morning.
As temps warm, due to the warm front, this will transition to a wintry mix. This wintry mix will include the potential for freezing rain.
Eventually, it will change all over to some light rain during the midday tomorrow (around 9-11 am). With a wintry mix and cold pavement there is the potential for snow and some ice accumulation for the duration of this event. Total snow accumulations: an inch or less. A glaze of ice is possible on roads and especially elevated surfaces. That is technically not a lot of accumulation, but the timing could create greater impacts on the roads and it is important to be aware of icy and slick spots.
Be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening for the latest information. The whole WDRB Weather Team has their eyes on this system because of the potential impacts to the roads during your morning drive on Friday. We will be updating all of our social media pages. The links to my social media pages are at the top of this blog.