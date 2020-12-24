WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 AM EST This morning to 9 am on Friday and includes four of the WDRB counties in KY (Washington, Marion, Taylor and Adair).
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of Kentuckiana will be under an inch and not everyone will see snow or accumulation. In addition, wet surfaces will rapidly freeze after dark due to dropping temperatures.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures falling into the 20s by the afternoon, wind chills will be in the teens and then drop into the single digits tonight into Christmas morning.
SET UP:
A strong cold front crossed the region early this morning and temperatures will be dropping throughout the rest of the day. In the wake of earlier rainfall, winds should help to dry most roadways, but a few slick spots are possible on elevated surfaces through the morning hours. In addition, some light freezing drizzle or rain may develop east of I-65 in the late morning hours, again likely just affecting elevated surfaces.
SNOW SHOWERS:
As we move into the afternoon and evening hours isolated to widely scattered snow showers are expected to develop. Snow squalls are possible and that can create low visibility and a quick coating of snow. A few flurries are possible early on Christmas morning.
Light and fluffy snow accumulations around a half an inch or less are expected over most locations. Higher totals are likely to the east of our viewing area - in the Bluegrass at east of I-75.
FALLING TEMPERATURES:
Temperatures are also expected to be quite cold, dropping into the 20s by late afternoon and into the teens by Christmas morning. Given surface winds still in the 10 to 20 mph range and the cold temperatures, wind chills are expected to drop into the teens this afternoon and into the single digits overnight. Plan accordingly for these winter hazards as we navigate the Christmas Eve and the Christmas Day time frame.