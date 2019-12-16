Indiana just wrapped up one round of winter weather Sunday night, but another one will move in Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties in Indiana until 7 AM and for all the other locations shaded in purple until 10 AM Tuesday.
This Advisory was issued because of the potential for accumulating ice. Here's the text from the National Weather Service issued with the Advisory:
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH, MAINLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES. * WHERE...IN INDIANA, ORANGE, WASHINGTON, SCOTT AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES. IN KENTUCKY, TRIMBLE COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY OCCUR. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOME SNOW MAY MIX IN WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES AROUND SUNRISE TUESDAY.
The discussion here boils down to snow vs. freezing rain and how much moisture we still have to work with by that point. We will start by looking at the atmospheric profile, from the ground all the way up to about 20,000 feet.
We will be growing snow tonight, but it all melts to rain before reaching the ground. That's basically what we've seen all day, so no surprises here. The profile early Tuesday morning looks a bit more interesting.
The upper levels we are looking to for snow growth dry out in this model. In all reality there might be a bit more moisture in these layers than what shows up here. Regardless, look at the bottom half of the profile. It is saturated and below freezing. That would show up to us here on the ground as rain or ice pellets and then freeze on contact with something (your car, the sidewalk, overpasses, etc.).
On AdvanceTrak you can see the timing better. Surface temperatures and moisture align to bring snow showers to our norther communities around 3 or 4 AM. By 6 or 7 AM that line is getting closer to Louisville. Don't expect to see accumulating snow in the city, but light showers and some ice will be possible right around the morning drive.
1/10" of ice is the threshold for bad. Smaller ice accumulations will cause slick spots, but when there's enough to measure it will start to cause problems.
By midday the moisture clears out, and we lose the precipitation. It actually starts to thin out and break apart after daybreak. Temperatures will climb toward the upper 30s in the warmest part of the afternoon.