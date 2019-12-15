The National Weather Service in Louisville and Indianapolis have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Southern Indiana and Trimble County in Kentucky.
*WHEN...This advisory goes into effect at 5 pm Sunday and lasts until 12 am EST Monday.
* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1-2 inches along with a light glaze of ice is possible in the advisory area. The mix will change to all rain overnight and into Monday morning as a warm front lifts through the area.
* IMPACTS...A period of hazardous road conditions is possible this evening across southern Indiana and far northern Kentucky.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. We will be posting updates throughout the entire day. Be sure to tune into WDRB in the Morning from 6 - 9 am.