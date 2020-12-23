The much-advertised chance at a white Christmas in the Ohio Valley is now arriving in our area. This system will start as rain this afternoon before temperatures drop far enough to bring us a chance at snow. In this post we will cover the timing of the transition from rain to snow, how much snow is possible, and what impacts the winter weather could bring.
TIMING
This afternoon the rain moves in from the west. At first will be light and widely scattered. Overnight the rain will become heavier and more widespread. This is where we will see the most moisture from this system.
As temperatures drop into the 30s Thursday morning, we will see the rain change to a wintry mix and then to snow showers. There are a couple important notes to keep in mind here:
- The cold air moves in from west to east, so temperatures will be cold enough for snow around I-69 first. Then a couple hours later the cold air will move toward our eastern communities giving them their chance to see wintry weather.
- The transition from rain to snow is not immediate. You will see some snowflakes and ice pellets mix in with the cold rain first. Once the whole column of air has cooled enough, then you will see more snow.
The heavy moisture is moving out as the cold air moves in, so your better chance to see a good burst of snow actually comes from showers later in the day. We can call these "pop-up" snow showers because they are fueled by a little bit of instability in the atmosphere like pop-up rain showers in the summer. These have the potential to lay down a quick burst of snow when they pop up.
TOTALS
With temperatures climbing toward the 60s Wednesday and rain falling right up until the snow starts, the ground will be too warm for snow to stick in the beginning. Initially the best place to see snow accumulate will be elevated surfaces. As temperatures fall through the day and we see those snow showers pop up through the afternoon, we will see more snow start to stick. By that point the ground should be cold enough to help with that process.
Most of our area will see less than an inch of snow stack up - that's the white shading in the image above. Our far eastern counties could see a bit more snow accumulate in the morning Thursday, so the blue shading is 1"-2".
IMPACTS
Since accumulation is minimal in our area but temperatures turn frigid by Friday, the most significant impact to watch for will be ice on the road. As temperatures fall through the 20s and into the teens, Thursday evening and Friday morning will be the times to keep your eyes peeled. Any moisture left on the road Thursday afternoon will likely turn to ice and won't have a chance to melt until Saturday afternoon. That's the next time temperatures climb above freezing, and we won't see much sunshine Friday to help with the melting.