Most of Wednesday remains dry today, but as we head into this evening and overnight into Thursday morning, a wintry mix will be possible for portions of our area.
Much like last time, our temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing mark, where one degree could be the difference between freezing rain and regular rain for our area. There is also still disagreement with model data that will have to be sorted out, but let's go ahead and look at potential timing and coverage on where a wintry mix is most likely.
Starting this evening, moisture moves in from the Southwest. The ground temperature will determine a lot on whether this falls as rain or falls as freezing rain/sleet mix.
We continue to see this line of wintry mix ride along the Ohio River and North through the evening time. Most model data has that wintry mix staying mostly to the North of the river through the evening time, but if Louisville drops to freezing or below at anytime, we should expect some to fall across the metro as well.
Remember, freezing rain occurs when the air is below freezing where the snowflake forms, then goes through a large area of air that is above freezing, which melts the snow pellet. Right before reaching the surface, the surface has to be at or below freezing for that pellet to refreeze when it lands.
Overnight some model data is suggesting we lose some of that moisture that is moving in. This could occur in parts of the area this evening too, and some could be left with nothing to very little freezing rain falling. This is due to the data showing what is called a dry layer above our heads in the atmosphere.
So, that snowflake pellet that is falling gets eaten up by the dry air above our heads and evaporates before being able to reach the ground.
That is why some of this moisture could get eaten up heading into the late evening and overnight hours.
By Thursday morning more moisture has rushed back into the area and once again that line of wintry mix and regular cold rain lines up really close to the Ohio River, with the most likely areas to see that freezing rain/sleet mix is North of I-64.
By the afternoon, temperatures warm up above freezing, and it turns into an all rain scenario by the afternoon. With low pressure moving in, some of this rain is likely to be heavy at times, much like we saw on Tuesday.
Ice Accumulation
Below is the most likely areas that could see light ice accumulations, from a glaze to 0.10" of ice. This will cause some minor impacts to travel tonight and in the morning, so be on the look for some slick spots along the roadways.
Keep in mind that localized flooding is already an issue from two days within the last week of heavy rainfall, because we have an additional 1-2" of rain on the way by the end of this set-up, with more favoring into Southern Kentucky.