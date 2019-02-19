WINTRY MIX TO HEAVY RAIN
The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 2 AM Wednesday as a brief wintry mix moves from south to north. A couple hours of snow/sleet may create slushy spots in the highlighted counties, but this will quickly be washed away by rain...
Please note this will NOT be a big snow storm. In fact, most locations barely end up with a thin coating. As you travel into southern Indiana and northern Kentucky, some may pick up less than 1" (white zone) with 1-2" possible in the blue zone...
We shift gears tonight from a wintry mix over to heavy rain. That means the potential for any slick roads will be gone shortly after midnight. At that point, we turn our attention to the Flood Watch that has been posted through 7 AM Thursday...
The ground is saturated, rivers are running high so rain is the last thing we need. I hate to say it, but another 1-2" is possible by Thursday and even more arrives over the weekend. The Wednesday morning drive will be a sloppy, wet mess. Join Marc and I for an update on WDRB News at 10 & 11!