A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for ALL of our area from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Two waves of wintry precipitation will arrive during that period of time with the potential for significant snow, sleet and freezing rain for some...
It all begins Sunday evening with a quick warning shot of mix showers. If you are going out for Valentine's Day, don't worry about the roads getting bad because these would be light and spread out. Around midnight is when snow develops and will last into Monday morning. Of the two waves, the first one is certainly weaker. That means minor accumulations of sleet and snow which could make the morning commute rather messy.
We get a pause in the precipitation midday Monday. That should give us a moment to catch our breath before the next, stronger wave moves in later on.
Take a look at the future radar images below and notice how there is a little more pink showing up on the map. There's a layer of "warmer" air getting pulled into the storm so this one appears to have the potential for more ice, especially further south in Kentucky. For the rest of us, sleet and snow pick up again Monday evening. Snow continues Monday night before shutting down Tuesday morning.
At this stage in the game, it's way to early for any numbers. We need that second wave to enter the U.S. grid so better data can be gathered. What I can tell you is that Southern Indiana has the best chance for significant snow. Southern Kentucky is looking at more of a wintry mix. In Louisville, a sleet/snow combo will produce accumulations as well. Check out the image below for a rough idea of where accumulations are most likely. Regardless of how much falls, this storm will causes problems for our area. The WDRB Weather Team is all all over it so keep checking back over the weekend.