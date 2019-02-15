Wintry Weather Moves in this Evening...Impacts and Totals
The winter weather advisory has been slimmed down since yesterday. Some (8) of the northern counties have been removed in southern Indiana from the advisory. Metro Louisville/Jefferson County in KY remains in the advisory area.
This change has happened because the trajectory of the storm has pushed more to the south in the last day. It will likely be very light snow showers/flakes for southern IN and has the best chance to stay dry. The metro area will see some snow showers, but impacts will be greater to the south.
This system will still feature a wintry mix, so minor ice accumulations are possible. Many of our KY communities are expected to see up to 1''. That's about a coating of snow at best. There will also likely be a narrow band, south of the Parkways to southern KY, that end up with higher snow amounts.
Precipitation will start this evening and continue through early tomorrow morning. Most computer models agree that the moisture will wrap up before daybreak tomorrow. The heaviest snow/highest QPF looks to happen around 11 pm to 3 am, when most of us will be sleeping. It will all be over by the time most of us wake up tomorrow.
As mentioned above, our northern counties in Southern IN have the best chance to stay completely dry. Most data suggests there will still be at least some precipitation along and just north of I-64, but there will be greater impacts/more accumulation well to the south. The area in blue is the region we have highlighted that could pick up around 1-2'' of snow with a few isolated spots of 3''. The white area is up to 1''.