A highly publicized winter weather system is heading our way this weekend. This system brings the potential for rain, wintry mix, and snow. In today's blog we will break down the timing of this system, potential impacts, when rain changes to snow, and how much snow is realistic from this system.
TIMING
Please know, these times will likely change a bit. Don't take the screenshots you see today as gospel truth - this all comes down to when the column of air cools enough to allow snowflakes to fall to the ground before melting. The forecast hinges on more than just the surface temperatures.
Rain moves in Sunday night after sunset and will become heavy in southern Kentucky overnight. Watch for some ponding on roads Monday morning if you live around or south of the Parkways.
During most of the day Monday, temperatures will fall. Snow will start to mix in with the rain during the day Monday, but we won't see much stick to the ground until later in the day. The thing to watch for during daylight hours will be some heavier bands of this wet, heavy snow falling. That could make visibility an issue at points during the day.
The best time for rain to fully transition to snow will be Monday evening. After the sun sets and air temperatures drop even faster, the ground will start to cool more quickly. This will allow more snow to fall and stick to the ground. Any potentially slick spots on roads would be Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Light snow showers linger into Tuesday morning. It's always harder to get this moisture out than we expect, which is why I'm forecasting a few flurries hang around Tuesday. The majority of this system, though, comes through on Monday.
IMPACTS
Impacts will be minimal. The ground is too warm to allow much snow to accumulate. We're working back from a high in the mid-50s on Sunday to drop down to freezing Monday and Tuesday. All of those "warm" factors will make it hard for this snow to stick much during the day Monday. Add to that the fact that this system starts with rain. Snow usually lays down easier on a dry, cold surface than a warm, wet surface which is what we will have Monday. The best chance for snow to stick or roads to get slippery will be right as the snow starts to fall and overnight Monday night. That being said most snow accumulation will be in grassy areas and elevated surfaces.
AMOUNTS
Anytime the transition from rain to snow happens in our area, snow totals are really hard to pin down before the event. Once we see the rain roll in and how much moisture is actually showing up and as we watch temperatures drop here at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere, we get a better idea of what kind of snow we will see. Warmer air means we will see wet snow which can stack up more quickly than dry snow formed by more ice crystals and less liquid water in much colder air. That's why the forecast models show such a wide variety of snow totals. Please do not fall for the "sensationalists" posting raw model snow amounts a week in advance. That will never be right. Even two days before the snow starts, look at how much the models still disagree in the image below.
Temperatures are dropping into more favorable snow territory as the bulk of this moisture moves east. Because of that, the higher snow totals will be likely in our eastern communities. To the west and south, you will see more rain than snow and the snow you do see will have a hard time sticking.
Tune in tonight to WDRB News at 10 to see our snow totals map - how much snow we are expecting from this system. You can also join my (Hannah's) Facebook Live video at 7:30 PM to ask any questions you might still have about this wintry forecast. The link to my Facebook page is at the top of this story with my picture.