SET UP:
A cold front slid through the area over the last day and produced a few light showers last night and early this morning. The cold front is now progressing eastward, but there is also a mature low pressure is over the upper Midwest region. It will continue to slide east over the weekend and provide additional precipitation chances.
TIMING OUT MULTIPLE ROUNDS
ROUND 1:
Scattered snow showers are expected to develop from late afternoon through the evening hours across the area. Some of these snow showers could become briefly intense. Watch for quickly reduced visibilities and minor accumulations with any stronger snow shower despite temperatures above freezing. Snow showers are expected to last into Saturday morning, with overall accumulations ranging from a trace to near 1 inch in most spots.
ROUND 2:
Additional snow showers will develop this evening and will last into the overnight. Some of the snow showers will be briefly intense and will cause minor accumulations. Overall, most spots can expect a coating to 1 inch of snowfall, with isolated locations potentially seeing up to 2 inches of snowfall. Slick spots are especially likely at night.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for a part of Kentuckiana for these first 2 rounds. It is in now effect from 7 PM EST this evening until 1 PM EST on Saturday. The advisory has been changed from our first posting (it now goes into effect earlier at 7pm compared to 9 pm). If your county is not included, there is a possibility that additions to this advisory or a second Winter Weather Advisory could be needed.
ROUND 3:
Scattered snow showers are expected again from Saturday evening through Sunday night. These snow showers will produce minor snowfall accumulations, possibly resulting in negative travel impacts as surface temperatures cool below freezing.
*IMPACTS AND PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Plan on slippery conditions and snow covered untreated roads. Isolated snow showers are possible earlier in the afternoon and could cause brief accumulations and reduced Visibilities. A snow burst is a more intense snow storm with higher snowfall rates. You can pick pick up a coating/covering of snow quickly and visibility is lowered for a brief period of time. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.