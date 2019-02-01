Every February 2, thousands gather at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await the spring forecast from as Punxsutawney Phil! This groundhog will emerge from his simulated tree trunk home and look for his shadow, which will help him make his much-anticipated forecast. According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow the United States is in store for six more weeks of winter weather. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, the country should expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring.
History of Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day originates from an ancient celebration of the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox—the day right in the middle of astronomical winter. According to superstition, sunny skies that day signify a stormy and cold second half of winter, while cloudy skies indicate the arrival of warm weather.
The trail of Phil’s history leads back to Clymer H. Freas, city editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper. Inspired by a group of local groundhog hunters—whom he would dub the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—Freas declared Phil as America’s official forecasting groundhog in 1887. As he continued to embellish the groundhog's story year after year, other newspapers picked it up, and soon everyone looked to Punxsutawney Phil for the prediction of when spring would return to the country.
Historical Track Record of Punxsutawney Phil, 1887–2017, Courtesy of Punxsutawney Groundhog Club: If history tells us anything, Phil will likely see his shadow tomorrow.
Saw Shadow (More Winter): 104
No Shadow (Early Spring): 18
No record: 10
Punxsutawney Phil Versus the U.S. National Temperature 1988–2017
The table below gives a snapshot, by year since 1988, of whether Phil saw his shadow or not along with the corresponding monthly national average temperatures departures for both February and March. The table shows no predictive skill for the groundhog during the most recent years of this analysis.
|Year
|Shadow
|February Temperature Departure
|March Temperature Departure
|2018
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|2017
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|2016
|No
|Above
|Above
|2015
|Yes
|Slightly Below
|Above
|2014
|Yes
|Below
|Slightly Below
|2013
|No
|Slightly Above
|Slightly Below
|2012
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|2011
|No
|Slightly Below
|Above
|2010
|Yes
|Below
|Above
|2009
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|2008
|Yes
|Slightly Above
|Slightly Above
|2007
|No
|Below
|Above
|2006
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|2005
|Yes
|Above
|Slightly Above
|2004
|Yes
|Slightly Below
|Above
|2003
|Yes
|Below
|Above
|2002
|Yes
|Above
|Below
|2001
|Yes
|Slightly Above
|Slightly Below
|2000
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|1999
|No
|Above
|Above
|1998
|Yes
|Above
|Slightly Below
|1997
|No
|Above
|Above
|1996
|Yes
|Above
|Below
|1995
|No
|Above
|Above
|1994
|Yes
|Below
|Above
|1993
|Yes
|Below
|Slightly Above
|1992
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|1991
|Yes
|Above
|Above
|1990
|No
|Above
|Above
|1989
|Yes
|Below
|Above
|1988
|No
|Slightly Below
|Slightly Above
Competition!
While Punxsutawney Phil claims to be the nation’s official forecasting groundhog, he’s not the only furry forecaster in the United States. Some other notable contenders include General Beauregard Lee of Atlanta, Georgia; Sir Walter Wally of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Jimmy of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
There are even more groundhog forecasters in the running such as Octorara Orphie of Quarryville, Pennsylvania—competition right next door to Phil—Staten Island Chuck from the Staten Island Zoo, Unadilla who hails from Nebraska, Buckeye Chuck from Ohio, French Creek from West Virginia, and the Cajun Groundhog from Louisiana. Ridge Lea Larry is a "stuffed groundhog" from Western New York, and the Tennessee Groundhog of Silver Point, Tennessee, is actually someone dressed up like a groundhog on a motorcycle.
Will Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?
In Punxsutawney, PA we are expecting mostly cloudy skies on Saturday morning with some drizzle. This suggests Phil probably won't see his shadow. If that's the case, then according to legend, the country should expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring. However, last year it was overcast and he allegedly saw his shadow. A lot of times he sees his shadow because of how many people are there taking his picture with flashing cameras.
Remember:
Groundhog Day is just a way to have a little fun at mid-winter. However, climate records and statistics tell us that winter probably isn't over. Climatologically speaking, the three coldest months of the year are December, January, and February, so winter typically still has a bit to go when the groundhog comes out in search of his shadow on February 2.