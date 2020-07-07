If you have a pair of binoculars you should be able to see a comet streak across the sky this week! In fact, some sky-gazers have reported that once you locate Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) with binoculars, you may be able to move the binoculars and see it with just your eyes. The sky would need to be perfectly clear for that, but give it a shot! Fun fact: NEOWISE stands for Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer which is a telescope in space that discovered this comet in March of this year.
cosmic_background: The fruits of waking up at 3:30am: a naked-eye visible comet.Comet "Neowise" is close to the sun right now, which makes it incredibly bright. So bright, you can see it with just your eyes, and shoot it with just a cell phone.https://t.co/DDCWUsPfYh pic.twitter.com/i0YiSojh0W— Kayvan Maraghehpour (@KayvanM_) July 7, 2020
Between now and July 11 (Saturday) you should be able to find the comet in the dawn sky. Finding it will be the tricky part. Go out about an hour before sunrise and give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. Face toward the northeast, then turn your eyes toward the eastern sky to find Venus first. Venus will be the brightest object in the sky aside from the sun and moon. Once you've found Venus turn your head slightly back toward the northeast and look near the horizon. That's where you will spot Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE). Again, after finding Venus you will look slightly down and slightly left to find the comet.
Comet NEOWISE from ISS, July 5th pic.twitter.com/pAbGdtchAc— Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) July 7, 2020
By the end of the month, instead of being visible in the sky before dawn, you will be able to see the comet in the night sky. Astronomers suggest looking for it now, though, because they're not sure how long it will stay this bright. The comet made its closest pass to the sun on July 3rd and astronomers have seen it since then, so it appears to have survived. Even at its closest, it was still almost 27 million miles away from the sun. It has been very well photographed already across the globe and even from the International Space Station!