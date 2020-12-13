Winter is only 8 days away, but what will this season be like? Well, you have probably heard about the woolly worm and it's alleged forecasting skills for the winter season - but it is accurate?
Let's first take a look at a few pictures of the woolly worms seen around Kentuckiana this fall! It seems like *majority* of the pictures submitted and the comments left on our social media pages reported seeing black woolly worms this year. But what does that mean for our winter?!
WHAT FOLKLORE SAYS THE COLORS MEAN:
-Nearly black woolly worms means a severe winter is coming
-Thin brown bands on the woolly worms means a harsh winter is coming
-Wider brown banded woolly worms mean a mild winter
-A very light brown or white woolly worms mean a snowy winter
ARE THE FORECASTS ACCURATE?
There was research done in the 1950s for 8 years by Dr. C.H. Curran. At the time, Dr. Curran was the curator of insects at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Dr. Curran found that generally the wider the brown segments on the woolly worm the more mild the winter would be. This is where the folklore was born. Since then, there have been independent tests done and most say the woolly worms are about as accurate at predicting the winter as flipping a coin.
There is some evidence the woolly worm does tell us about the weather...but only from the past winter. To understand, we need to look a little more into how woolly worms grow. As the woolly worm grows through spring, they molt which means they shed their skin. Every time they shed their skin, more brown bands can occur. Basically it appears the more brown bands a woolly worm has can be an indicator of the age of each woolly worm or when it started to grow in the prior spring. Entomologist Mike Peters from UMASS says specifically that the colored bands on a woolly worm are "telling you about the previous year('s)" winter, not the upcoming winter.
The bottom line is the forecasting woolly worm is only folklore and most scientists agree there is no correlation between the brown banding of the woolly worm and the upcoming winter. But folklore can still be very fun! Always feel free to send in photos of the woolly worms you see around town! We love seeing them!