The World Meteorological Organization has retired Fiona and Ian as hurricane names "because of the death and destruction they caused in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Canada" last year. These names are only being retired from the Atlantic basin tropical cyclone names because they affected communities within that Atlantic basin. Fiona and Ian were the only two Atlantic cyclones in the 2022 season that strengthened to "major" hurricane status, meaning category 3, 4, or 5. Both occurred during September.
According to the World Meteorologist Organization, "96 names have now been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953, when storms began to be named under the current system." The F and I names on this list will be replaced with Farrah and Idris. There are six lists of alphabetical names that we rotate through every six years, so we won't see this list of names again (including the newly added Farrah and Idris) until 2028. You can click here to see the six lists. Hurricane season begins June 1.
NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) shared, "As a Category 4 with 150 mph maximum sustained winds, Hurricane Ian tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S." The death toll from that storm in Florida was the highest of any storm to hit that state since 1935. Based on central atmospheric pressure, Fiona was also the strongest cyclone ever to make landfall in Canada. Here is what the WMO's Hurricane Committee had to say about Hurricanes Fiona and Ian from the 2022 season regarding why they chose to retire those names:
Fiona was a large and powerful hurricane, which hit communities in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos. It then moved northward over the western Atlantic and struck Canada as a strong post-tropical cyclone in September 2022, bringing significant damage and loss of life along its path. The storm brought devastating freshwater flooding to Puerto Rico where it made landfall as a category 1 hurricane. The storm produced over $3 billion (U.S. dollars) in damage across the Caribbean and Canada and was responsible for 29 direct and indirect fatalities. Fiona is the costliest extreme weather event on record in Atlantic Canada.
Ian was large and powerful category 4 hurricane that struck western Cuba as a major hurricane and made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 hurricane. Ian caused a devastating storm surge in southwestern Florida and is responsible for over 150 direct and indirect deaths and over US$112 billion in damage in the United States, making it the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history and the third costliest in the United States.