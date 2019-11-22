Workers at an iron mining camp in Australia got front row seats to a frightening, yet fascinating show. An enormous dust devil spun up tossing red dirt high in the sky. Kirsti Jeggo was able to capture video of the short-lived event. *WARNING* The following clip contains strong language so please be mindful when watching around others...
A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively long-lived whirlwind, ranging from small (half a meter wide and a few meters tall) to large (more than 10 meters wide and more than 1000 meters tall). They are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property.