Corey Crow didn't have much luck reeling in fish on his trip May 16th, but he did manage to film lightning hitting a plane. While at a red light in downtown Anchorage, a huge flash of lightning illuminated the sky. Initially, he didn't think much of it. He was really shocked when he got home and realized what he had captured. Take a look...
Do planes usually get struck by lightning? It is estimated that on average, each airplane in the U.S. commercial fleet is struck lightly by lightning more than once each year. Most aircraft skins consist primarily of aluminum, which conducts electricity very well along its exterior. The most important thing is to keep sparks away from the fuel.