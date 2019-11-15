Do you remember what happened exactly one year ago?! We woke up to a coating of ice! A strong storm system rolled through Kentuckiana November 14-15th and produced an early season freezing rain event across central Kentucky and southern Indiana. Many locations received between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice accumulating on trees/shrubs and other elevated surfaces. Warm ground temperatures kept most roads ice free, though some bridges had slick spots. This was the earliest freezing rain event since 1989!
During last year's storm, the trees had a layer of ice on them. Many of the trees still had leaves which helped to weigh them down and caused several limbs/branches to snap and some trees to fall. There were many reports of power flashes overnight as branches hit transformers. At the peak of the event, over 100,000 customers were without power in the region. Share pictures and memories of this ice event with the WDRB Weather Team on social media! Here are a few pictures from the storm below.