HAPPY OCTOBER! It is a transitional month and season. That is certainly true when you look at the forecast for this week! We will have temperatures all over the board! Yesterday was rather warm and above average. We reached 80 degrees on Wednesday. However, today will be cooler as our next system approaches from the north with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
This disturbance will produce showers for some of the area and more clouds. Showers are most likely along and north of I-64 - in northern KY and southern IN. Clouds will clear tonight and it will be chilly! Lows for downtown will be in the mid 40s.
Temperatures will remain below normal through early next week! Here is the temperature trend over the next few days. Today will be in the low 70s, but Friday & the whole weekend will be about 15 degrees below normal with highs in the low to mid 60s!! We will be watching for patchy frost (outside of the city) Friday night/Saturday morning.
We bring the yo-yo back up with increasing temperatures mid week. At this time, it appears temperatures will get back into the 70s on Tuesday and even pushing 80 degrees next Wednesday!