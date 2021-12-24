We have lots of weather technology we use to track snow and storms, but on Christmas Eve we can use that to track Santa as he delivers presents around the world!
How Did This Start?
NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), formerly called CONAD (Continental Air Defense Command), has been tracking Santa on Christmas Eve for more than 60 years. In 1955 a Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement accidentally listed the CONAD Commander in Chief's operations hotline as the telephone number for how kids could call Santa. Oops! Colonel Harry Shoup was the Director of Operations at the time. When kids called he asked his staff to check radar to see if they could find Santa on his journey from the North Pole and gave the kids location updates on Santa.
How Does It Work?
To track Santa NORAD uses a combination of radar and satellite like we use to track snow and storms. On Christmas Eve only, they can also use their Santa Cams placed all across the world! NORAD starts tracking Santa on his first practice flight on Christmas Eve and tracks him all the way until he's finished delivering presents. Here's the link to track Santa tonight, but remember, he only comes to your house once you're asleep!