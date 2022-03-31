Wednesday night brought two rounds of strong wind to our area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare High Wind Warning around 11 PM. This map from the Kentucky Mesonet shows the strongest measured wind gusts across the commonwealth from Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Here are just a few of the dozens, maybe hundreds, of photos you all sent to us to show what that strong wind did in our area.
If you have a damage or weather-related photo you want to share with us, you can find any of our meteorologists on social media.