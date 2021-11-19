Did you see the eclipse early Friday morning? It was a partial lunar eclipse which happens when only part of the Moon's surface is obscured by Earth’s umbra, the darkest part of its shadow. In our area the eclipse lasted 3 hours and 28 minutes. This is the longest partial lunar eclipse that has happened in the last 580 years and it will hold onto that record until 2669! Enjoy this collection of stunning photos from other WDRB viewers: 

WDRB Viewers Capture Partial Lunar Eclipse

