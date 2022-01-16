Some spots in our area saw accumulating snow today, some saw snow flying in the air without much sticking, and some didn't even get that much. Here are some of the photos you sent in of snow around our area:
Thank you to everyone who sent in photos and reports today. As precipitation changes from one thing to another (like sleet to snow), your reports are critical in helping us piece together what the radar shows and what is actually happening at the ground. We are still waiting on the National Weather Service to release the snow reports they have received in our area. As of 7 PM the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport had only received 0.2" of snow.