...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas to see frost formation will be in sheltered valleys. Urban areas are less likely to see frost formation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The following list are some meteorological conditions that can help maximize radiational cooling and lead to frosty conditions:
- Clear skies lead to radiational cooling, allowing the greatest amount of heat to exit into the atmosphere.
- Calm to light winds prevent stirring of the atmosphere, which allows a thin layer of super-cooled temperatures to develop at the surface. These super-cooled temperatures can be up to 10 degrees cooler than 4-5 feet above the surface, where observations are typically taken. For example, if conditions are favorable, air temperatures could be 36 F, but the air in contact with the surface could be 30 degrees or colder.
- Cool temperatures, with some moisture, that promote ice crystal development. If the super-cooled, freezing temperatures can cool to the dew point (the temperature at which, when cooled to at constant pressure, condensation occurs; moisture will have to come out of the atmosphere as fog, frost, etc) frost could develop on exposed surfaces.
A local study done on frost formation relating temperature to dew point has these guidelines for frost: temperatures from 38 to 42 F can lead to patchy frost, 33 to 37 areas of frost, and 32 and below widespread frost/freeze. Note that the study did not factor in other considerations to frost, such as sky cover and wind speeds.
- Local topography has a large role in determining if and where frost develops. Cold air will settle in the valleys since it is heavier than warm air, therefore frost conditions are more prone in these regions. Valleys also shelter the area from stronger winds, enhancing the potential for frost.
Other local effects, such as soil moisture/temperature and stage of vegetation "greenness" are factors that can affect the possibility of frost forming.