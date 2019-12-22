Are you traveling over the next two weeks for the holidays? Police are asking you to pack your patience and remember to leave PLENTY of space, especially around semi-trucks. Watch the scary video below and you will see why! It was posted to Twitter from the Kansas Highway Patrol. A semi-truck was attempting to pass a car and change lanes when the driver lost control and slid off the side of the road.
Here is a reminder from our last storm to adjust your speeds. Conditions change quickly; sometimes driving the speed limit is too fast. Luckily, no one was hurt.K.S.A 8-1557 pic.twitter.com/pJHxicr08I— Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) December 19, 2019
This happened last Sunday during a snowstorm along the Kansas Turnpike. Thankfully, no one was hurt but that is not always the case! Of course, we are seeing abnormally warm continues around Kentuckiana this Christmas. However, winter literally just started. We have several months ahead of us when travel could be hazardous.