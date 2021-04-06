Louisville officially made it to 80 for the first time in 2021 and now rain plans on taking temperatures down a notch. The first shot arrives late Wednesday afternoon into the evening where a couple showers or storms may pop-up...
A much better opportunity for rain comes into play on Thursday. While showers are spread out during the morning, just grab an umbrella before leaving. Our western counties deal with a line of storms around 7 - 9 AM...
Notice how between 10 AM -1 PM is the most likely window of time for rain in Louisville. Lightning and downpours are the primary threats. Then eastern counties get their turn from 2 - 4 PM as storms get their act together.
Thankfully, severe weather isn't much of a concern because this storm lacks wind energy. While I do think it will rain at some point Thursday. The length of time and amount of rain won't be impressive.
Just to prove my point, the European computer model is spitting out .25" of rain on average for our area. Obviously amounts will vary depending on thunderstorm activity so you could be just above or below that.
Saturday is looking more like a steady, perhaps even heavier event that could dump 1" of rain. For those of you trying to make outdoor plans, Sunday is the weekend pick. Marc and I will be on WDRB News tracking both systems!