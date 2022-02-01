Temperatures today warmed way above average in what seems like the first time in a long time into the low 60s, but now things are about to change. The storm system that will end up bringing us the potential for a winter storm still technically hasn't formed yet and is still way off just now coming onto the continental US.
(image)
Wendesday
Tomorrow starts the beginning of the precipitation. Luckily for us, there will not be any mixing for Wednesday. Temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s only allow for an all-rain scenario throughout Wednesday. It is still important to note that some of this widespread rain will be heavy at times and with the soil already still moist from previously melted snow, there is also a flooding concern through Wednesday afternoon.
(image)
Thursday
Thursday brings the real changes. Behind the front that is swinging on through the area, arctic air will be rushing in behind it, and making temperatures drop very quickly through the morning on Thursday. Latest model guidance is starting to favor that switch from rain to more of a sleet/freezing rain earlier in the morning on Thursday.
(image)
Heavier freezing rain and sleet then continues to come down across the area throughout Thursday afternoon for numerous hours, making a very quick impact on the roadways and any travel all day on Thursday.
(image)
(image)
By the time the entire column of air above our heads is all below freezing, the bulk of the moisture is leaving the area, but we will still be left with some3 light snow that could accumulate more on top of potentially already accumulated ice by early Friday morning.