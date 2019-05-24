LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pictures tell stories on television, and we're sharing some of the most powerful images from the week.
From the terrible explosion in Jeffersonville, Indiana that disintegrated a house and killed a man, to a sinkhole that opened up on Interstate 265 in Floyd County, Indiana, our cameras captured the story.
There are also photos from around the country, including tornadoes that ripped across the Midwest and one of the best beaches in the U.S.
As you scroll through the photos at the top of the page, you'll also see some of our favorite images, including a neighborhood farewell party for a retiring mailman in Georgia and a boy named Braxton "holding a rainbow" sent in to us by WDRB viewer Cathy Burke.
