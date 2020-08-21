LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney Thomas Clay has had a lot of tough courtroom battles, but he said nothing compares to what he recently faced.
In late June, Clay tested positive for COVID-19.
"By July 1, my systems had progressed so much that my doctor said, 'go to the emergency room,'" explained Clay.
Clay was then admitted to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital. He said the next 22 days were the toughest of his life. "It's like nothing I've ever experienced before. I can tell you from my experience, this stuff is no walk in the park."
Clay says he was so sick, that neither doctors nor family members thought he would survive. "I didn't know about it at the time, but I've since found out, my daughter was making funeral arrangements for me," said Clay.
But before checking into the hospital, Clay agreed to be part of a clinical trial. He believes the clinical trial saved his life.
"If it hadn't been for that clinical trial, I wouldn't be here," said Clay.
"The two ways it works is to decrease the virus's ability to replicate or reproduce within ourselves," said Dr. Don Stevens, MD.
Dr. Stevens is an oncologist with Norton Healthcare and treated Clay.
"He was that sick, I absolutely think that he was critically ill," explained Dr. Stevens.
"I was released on July 23," said Clay.
Despite leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, Clay said, "One of the most wonderful days of my life."
He also left the hospital with a new appreciation for life and the people who provided his treatment. "It was something I'll never forget. Before I got on the elevator, I looked at them and said, 'you all saved my life, and I'll never forget.' "
Clay also has a message for anyone who isn't taking the virus seriously.
He said, "If you aren't paying attention, this coronavirus is going to get your attention."
Right now, Clay is back at work part-time. He said, I'm still very weak, and I'm on oxygen."
Doctors say it will probably be another three to six months before Clay is back to one hundred percent.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.