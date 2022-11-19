As I'm sure all of us have seen, Lake Effect snow is causing some big problems and providing mind-boggling pictures and video of snow adding up over Buffalo, NY and surrounding locations. Lake Effect snow can cause BIG snow totals that places like here in Louisville has never seen. This kind of snow causes scenes like this from the Buffalo Bills stadium...
Image Courtesy: Buffalo Bills
For example, the snow totals being reported near Buffalo as of this morning are as follows:
Orchard Park: 66"
Natural Bridge, NY: 70.9"
Blasdell, NY: 65"
East Aurora, NY: 43.7"
If those higher numbers become official, that will become a state record for New York for snowfall in 24 hours.
So, how does it work?
Lake Effect snow is called that for a reason. It's all got to do with the Great Lakes. This usually occurs during late Fall and into the first half of Winter for states surrounding the lakes.
Lake Effect snow occurs when cold air, which is usually dipping down from Canada, moves across the open, warmer waters of the Great Lakes. Here's an illustration to help better explain this:
Image Courtesy: NOAA
Now, the amount of Lake Effect snow and the intensity of which is falls depends on the direction of the wind and how long that wind is over the lakes themselves. This is what we call fetch. Fetch is simply put, the maximum distance wind can travel over open water. So, it wind is traveling, for example in this weeks case, over Lake Erie for a long period of time, the more snow that will end up being dumped onto land.
So, in this weeks case for the Buffalo area, there is a long distance of fetch going across lake Erie that ends over Buffalo.
Winter weather got here fast! ❄️@NOAA's #GOES16 🛰️ spotted #thundersnow falling around the eastern Great Lakes this morning. A #LakeEffectSnowWarning is in effect. Strong instability in the atmosphere and an abundance of moisture can lead to this dramatic weather. 🌩️🌩️ pic.twitter.com/arBUZRjOYJ— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 18, 2022
Here's some more videos and pictures from the Buffalo are surrounding areas.
This is looking out at Lake Erie from the waterfront in Downtown Buffalo. This is lake effect snow for ya. @WKBW #SeeIton7 pic.twitter.com/pzWvGZhEHt— Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) November 18, 2022
Benny loves the snow almost as much as me!#Buffalo #BuffaloStorm2022 #buffalolakeeffect #buffalosnow pic.twitter.com/C1QGV1KTwV— BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) November 18, 2022