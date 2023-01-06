BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) – The Western Kentucky University basketball team dug itself a 21-2 hole to open Thursday night’s game against North Texas, then saw a spirited comeback fall just short in a 70-66 loss to the Mean Green in Diddle Arena.
It was the fourth straight loss for WKU (8-6) and its third straight game without head coach Rick Stansbury, who is attending to a health matter. The Hilltoppers were also without senior guard Jordan Rawls, who sustained a hand injury last week. As a result, Indiana transfer Khristian Lander stepped in for more action.
WKU’s first field goal didn’t come until the 10:13 mark in the first half. It was too slow a start to fully overcome, according to interim coach Phil Cunningham.
“A hard-fought loss,” Cunningham said. “The game was decided in the first 10 when we got down 21-2. Ultimately, at the end, it was too much of a deficit to overcome. But, I’ll say this, and maybe nobody wants to hear it. We told our team it wasn’t just those five guys who made the comeback, because they were in and it was our best lineup with what they did and what they were trying to do. It wasn’t just those five guys. It’s 15 guys in that locker room and every coach and every manager. Since we got that call from John Erwin, our trainer, about eight days ago, those guys, and they might get tired of hearing me say this, they have been unbelievable. Every day, every hour, they’ve been tremendous. I think the fact that we got down 21-2 and never gave up, and came back and actually, if we get a few stops here and there, have a chance to win that game, is a testament to what I’m saying.”
Dayvion McKnight led the WKU comeback, finishing with a game-high 29 points, 22 of them in the second half. The Hilltoppers also got significant contributions from Jarius Hamilton (16 points) and from Kentucky transfer Dontae Allen (8 points, 3 rebounds).
“I think the biggest thing about our team is that our team is going to fight,” Allen said. “There’s so many negative things that people could bring up about us losing the last four or whatever it is, but our team is fighting. Everybody’s saying we’re in a storm right now, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to fight and we’re not going to control what we can control. We’re approaching every game that same way.”
WKU will travel to UTSA for a Saturday afternoon match-up. The 3 p.m. CT game will be streamed on Stadium.
