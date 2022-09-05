LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard.
Heather Davidson lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole.
Davidson and her fiancé help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice.
"He's in the end stages of COPD. He has third stage kidney failure as well as heart issues," she said.
According to Davidson, all three were home the night of the flooding.
"It started around 2 a.m.," she said. "It was scary. I didn't know what to do."
Davidson says her father recently built the house five years ago, but has lived on that same property for over 20 years. She said the area had never experienced flooding like that before.
"It never had flooded actually up in to the yard even. I mean it was bad, I've never seen it do that. It was like a river outside of our house," said Davidson.
Inside the home, Davidson says she and her fiancé both did what they could to protect her father. Davidson says she remembers the water rising as high as her waist.
"I was more worried about my dad I think than it washing my house away because I was just afraid it was going to get to him. He's got a catheter so I had to move everything up. We ended up having to put him on a portable oxygen tank," she said. "The hospital bed, we had it raised up all the way and it was up to the bottom of his bed."
Davidson said she called 9-1-1 multiple times but responders were unable to reach them for four hours because roads were blocked by raging flood waters. While they waited for help, the daughter took a picture of her father waiting to be rescued from his bed. In the photo, this picture the murky waters can be seen touching the base of Eversole's mattress.
"He got pneumonia afterwards," she said.
When emergency responders arrived, Davidson says they were able to take her father to safety. She says she and her fiancé were stuck in the home another two days.
During that time, Davidson says they finally realized the extent of the damage left behind. The flood waters leaving several inches of mud throughout their entire home on the floors, furniture and cabinets. She also said virtually all of their clothes and personal belongings were ruined that were inside drawers.
"Everything was floating. I mean we ended up having the fire extinguisher from the kitchen in our bedroom. Everything was just everywhere," she said. "It was so much mud and there is still mud in the house. I'd say at least 2-3 inches of mud."
In another photo that Davidson captured after the water had receded from the home, a water line is seen several feet high on the wall.
Davidson says volunteers that flocked to the area in the days after the flooding helped tear out damaged dry wall. Over a month later, she says there is still so much work to be done to rebuild.
"There really is no fixing it at this point. I mean it's going to take a lot. It's probably going to cost more to fix it than what it did for him to build it five years ago," said Davidson.
Davidson said she tried filing for help through FEMA but says her request was denied.
"I'm having to appeal that. My dad's, they did not deny him, but it's only like half of what it would cost to fix the house," she said.
Due to his poor health, Davidson says it's likely the money her father does receive from his aid request will have to be used to help cover medical expenses.
Eversole was taken to a nearby care facility where he is currently staying.
Davidson and her fiancé were able to receive shelter through Red Cross at an area hotel.
The two lost their car in the floods when it was swept several hundred feet away by the flow of water. The couple saved what they could from the home and are now living in cramped quarters while trying to figure out what to do next.
"It's really not been enough to get us back on our feet because we lost everything. It's just been a lot to come up with at once," she said.
To help Davidson's family and others impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky, click here to donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
