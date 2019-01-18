Yarmuth calls for Trump's impeachment if he directed Cohen to lie to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03) says it may be time to begin the process of removing President Donald Trump.
Yarmuth made the comments Friday, reacting to a report that the President told his attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie in his testimony to Congress in 2017.
The report says it was an effort to cover up Trump's business dealings with Russia.
The story, first reported on Buzzfeed, cites two anonymous law enforcement sources.
Yarmuth says if the report is true, the House should begin impeachment proceedings against the President.
"This is, I think, the first story we have that is a clear case of a criminal act. If the evidence that's cited in the story is accurate, and it's not just Michael Cohen's testimony, then the President has suborned perjury.
"Even according to his new nominee as Attorney General, that's a criminal act, a felony. And in my judgment, that would warrant an impeachment proceeding."
The Democratic chairmen of two House committees say they will launch their own investigations.
In a Twitter post, Trump accused Cohen of lying to reduce his jail time.
Cohen has already been convicted of fraud and perjury, and was sentenced to three years in prison.
