Keith Kaiser - Feature Reporter

Keith Kaiser has lived in this area his whole life. He grew up in Corydon, Indiana, graduated from North Harrison High School, and earned a Telecommunications degree from Indiana University. This hometown boy began his career at WDRB in 1993 as the Fox 41 Kids Club producer, occasionally working himself into on-camera bits.

Keith's passion for performing didn't stop there. He continued performing in local theatre, commercials and films in the years to come. During his time as a WAVE 3 promotions producer, Keith got the performing bug again and made his way back to WDRB.

Now in his second tour of duty with WDRB, you can catch Keith roaming the community on Fox in the Morning in search of interesting people, places and things.

Keith spends most of his time with his wife, Shannon, and four kids: Riley, Madison, Keegan and Isaac. In his spare time, he enjoys playing basketball, watching movies, banging the drums and dabbling in the guitar.

If you have any feature story ideas, you can send a message to Keith at kkaiser@wdrb.com.

Contact Keith Kaiser

(502) 585-0837

Keith on Facebook

Keith on Twitter