WDRB Official Contest Rules for On-Air Ticket Giveaways
Any individual who enters, attempts to enter, or in any way participates or attempts to participate in any contest, sweepstakes or giveaway (“Contest”) conducted by WDRB (hereinafter referred to as the “Sponsor”) (each such individual hereinafter referred to as an “Entrant”) agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions provided in these Official Contest Rules, as well as by Sponsor’s interpretations of these Official Contest Rules which are final and binding in all matters relating to any Contest.
By participating, you agree (a) to be bound by these Official Contest Rules; (b) as between you and the Sponsor, that the decisions of the Sponsor are final on all matters relating to the Contest; (c) you are not participating on behalf of any employer or third party; (d) in the event that you do not comply with these rules, that you will be disqualified and your prize (if any) will be forfeited; and (e) (when applicable) the potential winner and/or finalist must be available to participate in any portion of the Contest, which participation may be required to be considered eligible.
APPLICABLE LAW (VOID WHERE PROHIBITED). All Contests are subject to and governed by applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation in this Contest is void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law.
1. ELIGIBILITY.
Each Contest is open to only to individuals who (i) are legal U.S. residents, (ii) 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and (iii) who reside within the Sponsor’s listening area.
Employees, contractors, officers and directors of Sponsor, its affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, divisions, suppliers, distributors and advertising, promotional and judging agencies, and any third party prize provider(s) and/or prize fulfillment service (collectively, the “Contest Entities”); individuals employed by any other radio or televisions station; and members of the immediate families (spouse and biological, adoptive or step-parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren and siblings, and each of their respective spouses regardless of where they reside) or households (whether related or not) of any of the above individuals are not eligible to participate in the Contest or win the prize.
Eligibility Frequency Limits: The Sponsor may set limitations on how frequently an individual can be eligible to win more than one prize within a specified time period. Unless otherwise specified, an individual may win only once (1) every seven (7) days. An individual may not win more than three (3) times in one month. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year.
2. HOW TO ENTER.
Entrants must call in to the telephone number announced on-air for the Contest. The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entrants not making timely phone calls to the station as a result of delays in an Internet stream or telephone network. Entrants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in any Contest.
3. WINNER SELECTION.
To win the Contest, an Entrant must be the designated caller, as specified on-air, from all callers calling in to the phone number announced on-air for the Contest. The designated caller, if eligible, will be declared a potential winner. If the Sponsor determines the designated caller is not eligible, the Sponsor may select the next consecutive eligible caller as the potential winner.
Potential winner(s) is subject to verification, including verification of eligibility. If an entrant is unable to verify his/her information, the entrant will automatically be disqualified and their prize, if any, will be forfeited. The Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner in accordance with these Official Rules in the event that that any winner is disqualified or is deemed ineligible for any reason, or is not available to participate in any applicable Contest events.
4. PRIZE(S).
Odds of Winning: The odds of winning the prize depend on the number of calls received.
The actual prizes and value of each prize will vary for each Contest. Descriptions of prizes will be announced on-air for each Contest separately. No more than the advertised number of prizes shall be awarded. The prize is subject to certain terms and conditions. A prize may not be sold, traded, or commissioned, and is not exchangeable, transferable, substitutable, or redeemable for cash except in Sponsor's sole discretion. Prize details and availability are subject to change. Sponsor is not the supplier or guarantor of any prize, unless otherwise specified. Prizing may be fulfilled by a third party fulfillment Sponsor. The prize will only be awarded if properly claimed. All costs and expenses related to the prize acceptance, the prize, and/or prize use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of winner(s).
If tickets to an event are awarded as a prize, Sponsor is not responsible for any cancellation or rescheduling of the event for any reason and has no obligation to reimburse, refund or otherwise substitute the tickets for another prize should the event not be rescheduled or vouchers not issued.
5. DELIVERY DISCLAIMER.
Sponsor is not responsible for: (1) mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet, or at any website, or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an Entrant's ability to participate in the Contest; (2) any injury or damage to Entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest; (3) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with, or utilized in, the Contest; (4) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (5) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or operation of the Contest; or (6) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of entries.
The Sponsor further reserves the right to: (i) cancel, terminate, suspend, declare null or void, amend, alter, or modify the Contest, void any suspicious entries, rescind any prize, and/or determine absolute resolution, and/or an alternate method of conducting the Contest and/or awarding the prize(s) at any time, for any reason, or if, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, it is impossible or impractical to complete or conduct the Contest as planned for any reason, including, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures of any sort, programming associated with or used in the Contest, by any human error which may occur in the execution of this Contest, or any other causes which effect the operation of the Contest or the rules or the integrity of the Contest have been violated or compromised in any way, intentionally or unintentionally, by any person, whether or not an entrant in the Contest, and/or (ii) stop or conclude the Contest at any time without prior notice. Material changes to the Official Contest Rules will be broadcast on-air. In the event of termination of the Contest by Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right to award any prize(s) in a manner deemed fair and equitable by Sponsor.
6. PUBLICITY.
Except where prohibited, by accepting a prize, winner(s) grant the Sponsor permission to use their names, characters, images, voices, and likenesses in perpetuity, in any and all media now known or hereinafter invented in any and all marketing and promotional materials and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. Each winner’s name may be included in a publicly available winners list.
7. USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION.
The Sponsor will retain the entrant's personal data for a reasonable period of time to enable it to send that entrant any prize that they have won and to verify that these Official Contest Rules have been complied with, and for accounting purposes. This data may be passed to a third party to enable such third party to fulfill any necessary requirements relating to the award of a prize.
8. RELEASES, CONDITIONS, AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY.
By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to release and waive any and all claims of liability against the Sponsor and any applicable third party fulfillment service and each of their respective employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against from any and all liability, loss or damage (including personal injury) incurred with respect to the conduct of or participation in the Contest, or the awarding, shipping/handling, receipt, possession, and/or use or misuse of any prize, including any travel related thereto. By accepting the prize, winner(s) hereby agrees that: (i) to release each of the Released Parties from any and all claims in connection with the Contest and the award or use of the prizes; and (ii) where allowed by law, sign a publicity release confirming consent to use the winner’s name/likeness as set forth in Section 6 prior to acceptance of the prize. The Released Parties are not responsible or liable to any entrant or winner or any person claiming through such entrant or winner for failure to supply the prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action, regulation, order or request by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action, regulations, order or request proves to be invalid), equipment failure, cyberattack, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, volcanic eruption, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, disease outbreak, epidemic, pandemic, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal) labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other cause beyond the Contest Entities’ sole control. Upon awarding the prize, the Sponsor will have no further obligation to winner.
9. TAXES.
Any valuation of the prize(s) is based on available information provided to the Sponsor, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported to the IRS as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, related to prize acceptance and use not specified herein. Each winner must provide the Sponsor with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Sponsor in a calendar year will be issued an IRS Form 1099 reporting the value of those prizes to the IRS.
10. CONDUCT AND DECISIONS.
All decisions of the Sponsor will be final and binding on all matters relating to this Contest. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. The Sponsor will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Sponsor’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If, for any reason, more bona fide winners are notified than prize(s) available, prize(s) will be awarded in a random drawing from among all such persons. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant's sole and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. Any reference in these Official Contest Rules or as part of the Contest to the Sponsor’s "discretion" and/or any exercise of discretion by the Sponsor shall mean in Sponsor’s "sole and unfettered discretion." The Sponsor further reserves the right to terminate the Contest if in its sole judgment, the rules or the integrity of the Contest have been violated or compromised in any way, intentionally or unintentionally by any person whether or not an entrant in the Contest. In the event the Contest is terminated, Sponsor will award the prize(s) in a random drawing from all eligible entries received prior to termination. If applicable material changes to the Contest rules will be broadcast on-air and available on-line at the station’s website, when practical. The Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Contest Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision.
11. BINDING ARBITRATION.
Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to the Contest shall be settled by binding arbitration in a location determined by the arbitrator as set forth herein (provided that such location is reasonably convenient for claimant), or at such other location as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties, in accordance with the procedural rules for commercial disputes set forth in the Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures of JAMS (“JAMS Rules and Procedures”) then prevailing, and judgment upon the award rendered by the arbitrator(s) may be entered in any court having jurisdiction thereof. The arbitrator shall be selected pursuant to the JAMS Rules and Procedures. The arbitrator shall apply Kentucky law consistent with the Federal Arbitration Act and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law. In the event that the claimant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of the claimant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive. If any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal (other than that claims will not be arbitrated on a class or representative basis), or otherwise conflicts with the rules and procedures established by JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, the portion that is deemed invalid, unenforceable or illegal is that claims will not be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither claimant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. Upon filing a demand for arbitration, all parties to such arbitration shall have the right of discovery, which discovery shall be completed within sixty days after the demand for arbitration is made, unless further extended by mutual agreement of the parties. THE ARBITRATION OF DISPUTES PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL BE IN THE ENTRANT’S INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING. THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE OR JOIN THE CLAIMS OF OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES WHO MAY BE SIMILARLY SITUATED. DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO HAVE ANY CLAIM OR CONTROVERSY ARBITRATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.
12. MISCELLANEOUS.
Sponsor reserves the right to determine eligibility should special circumstances arise. All decisions are considered final and binding. Sponsor disclaims any responsibility to notify entrants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. As a condition of participating in the Contest, entrants agree (and agree to confirm in writing) that: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain costs, judgments, or awards for, and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to claim or seek, punitive, incidental, consequential, special, or any other damages, other than for actual, third-party out-of-pocket expenses, and in such limitation, entrant further waives any rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; (b) any and all disputes, claims, or causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, through binding arbitration as set forth above, without resort to any form of class action; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred (if any), excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusion of liability, so the above may not apply to every entrant. Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Official Rules. Winning a prize is contingent upon entrant’s fulfillment of all requirements set forth herein.
13. COMPLIANCE WITH LAW AND GOVERNING LAW.
All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of the Contest Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, U.S.A., without giving effect to the conflict of laws rules thereof, and any matters or proceedings which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in Section 11 of these Official Rules and/or for entering any judgment on an arbitration award, shall take place in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, in the City of Louisville.
ALL TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS, TRADE NAMES, TRADE DRESS, PRODUCT NAMES AND LOGOS APPEARING IN THE CONTESTS ARE THE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS; USE DOES NOT IMPLY AFFILIATION OR ENDORSEMENT.