Kentucky's 'Godfather of Grass' from the Cornbread Mafia arreste - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's 'Godfather of Grass' from the Cornbread Mafia arrested in Canada

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Authorities say a man known as the "Godfather of Grass" has been arrested in Canada after eight years on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service says authorities sought John Robert "Johnny" Boone after they seized 2,400 marijuana plants on his Kentucky farm. The agency said he was arrested Thursday when information led authorities to a small town outside of Montreal.

Boone, who is about 73, spent more than a decade in federal prison after being convicted in the 1980s in what prosecutors called the "largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history." They said he had 29 farms in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin. The group became known as the "Cornbread Mafia," and prosecutors said Boone was the leader.

Boone is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

