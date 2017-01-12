Louisville news legend Milton Metz dies at 95 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville news legend Milton Metz dies at 95

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville broadcast legend has died.

Many of you will recognize his voice and his face from more than 60 years on the air.

WHAS Radio announced Milton Metz's death Thursday night. He was 95 years old.

Metz is perhaps best known as one of the first radio talk show hosts in the country. His nighttime show, "Metz Here," could be heard in more than 30 states from the late 1950s through his retirement in July 1993. His show was consistently at the top of local radio ratings.

Metz also interviewed scores of celebrities at the Kentucky Derby, reported the weather and hosted a midday WHAS-TV talk show, "Omelet," with Faith Lyles. He was a fixture on the Crusade for Children from its beginnings in 1954. 

He had been ill for several months. Milton Metz is survived by his son, Perry Metz.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

