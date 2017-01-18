UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old woman has been safely located - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Missing 29-year-old woman has been safely located

Posted: Updated:
Laura Carter (Source: Louisville Metro Police) Laura Carter (Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is over after a 29-year-old woman is safely located.

Louisville Metro Police had asked for the public's help to find Laura Carter.

Officials issued word Saturday morning that Carter had been found. Authorities did not say where she was located.

