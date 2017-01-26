WDRB INVESTIGATION: How Louisville's new bridge toll system ran out of transponders

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.More >>
A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.More >>
He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.More >>
He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.More >>
A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.More >>
A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.More >>
The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.More >>
The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.More >>
ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.More >>
ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.More >>
The crash happened near the 114 mile marker Monday morning.More >>
The crash happened near the 114 mile marker Monday morning.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford outlines Day 1 of University of Louisville football practice.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford outlines Day 1 of University of Louisville football practice.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>