UPDATE: Authorities identify two people found dead at Germantown Mill Lofts in apparent murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the two people found dead Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

The two people were 32-year-old Kristi Juric and 44-year-old Sinisa Juric, according to Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

Officials say Sinisa Juric murdered Kristi Juric, before he killed himself. Kristi Juric died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head, according to Taylor. Authorities say Sinisa died from multiple stab wounds.

LMPD began investigating after the pair was found dead in the Germantown Mill Lofts on Goss Avenue.

Officers at the scene say they were found dead inside an apartment unit.

Police are not searching for suspects.

