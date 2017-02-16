Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down Lexington panhandling law as unconstitutional

Washington County and the town of Salem, Indiana, are under a state of emergencyMore >>
In yet another example of the drug epidemic and the impact its having on Louisville's court system, a woman appeared high before a judge.More >>
The grandmother of a 10-year-old girl impregnated by a 34-year-old old man is speaking out.More >>
The 17-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Poplar Level Road on Thursday has died.More >>
When the judge heard the explanation for the suspect's motives, he ordered that 35-year-old Kevin Sparks be released.More >>
Tommy Ballard was shot in the chest on family property before hunting with his grandson. Police are still looking for the shooter.More >>
KentuckyOne Health is losing millions of dollars operating Jewish Hospital and a number of other Louisville-area facilities, and the health system hopes to sell the money-losing group of properties by the end of 2017.More >>
Starting Friday, there's a new discount airline flying out of Standiford Field.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>
“There will undoubtedly be challenges in scheduling the leader of the free world for a deposition,” an attorney for Trump wrote.More >>
Attorneys Tad Thomas and David Yates, who are representing the alleged victim, argue that the criminal case has just begun and would cause a “significant delay” in the civil litigation.More >>
"A protective order would not violate the public's common law right to access 'judicial documents,'" argued J. Brittany Cross Carlson, an attorney for the Scouts.More >>
Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.More >>
"Such secrecy would be inappropriate in this case which deals with very serious claims of abuse against" the city, police department and others, Jon Fleischaker, an attorney for the newspaper, wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.More >>
