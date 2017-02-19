Nationally recognized local organization works to clean up Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nationally recognized local organization works to clean up Louisville road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people spent their Sunday morning cleaning up a popular stretch of road in Louisville.

Volunteers with Brightside and World Mission Society Church of God say for the last several years litter has been collecting along South Hurstbourne Parkway.

With gloves on and bags in hand, all the trash was picked up.

Organizers say it was encouraging to see so many young people participating to help protect the ecosystem.

"We actually learn all of our teachings from God the mother. She teaches us to clean up our planet, to share God's love with all our neighbors and loving them as ourselves," Azadeh Thompson, who volunteered at the event, said.

The church has been nationally recognized with the Queens Award for Volunteer Service.

It's one of the highest awards given from the UK. 

