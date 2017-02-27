Giraffe Watch:  The latest exam for April the giraffe and the clues on the baby arrival

Bryson Tiller shares about his favorite memories from Louisville -- and discusses some of his hometown role models...

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WDRB) -- The baby watch continues for April the giraffe on live cam waiting on the arrival of her calf.

The internet is in a frenzy talking about the days of labor for the giraffe that makes her home at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The park is posting updates on April's condition twice a day. On Sunday, keepers said April is happy and healthy . But they say you can monitor her live, as her belly movements and stepping increase. These are all signs of labor. And they say that the baby is big. "Calves are on average, 6' tall and 150 pounds upon birth."

A veterinarian examined April on Sunday, and the park says she tolerated it well. But she wasn't happy about it. But they say her appetite is still good, which probably means there is more of a wait. But they add that "she could surprise up any moment." They also joked about April being nominated for "Secretary of Labor" by the president.

Handlers say they will not announce April's active labor until the calf hooves are visible. In the wild, giraffes hide signs of labor to keep from alerting predators. But once the labor starts, the park says the process is quick. "Visible hooves-to-calf on the ground can be as short as 30 minutes!"

Giraffe pregnancies last 15 months, and this is April's 4th calf.

It's supposed to be warmer in New York on Monday, so plans are to allow yard time for April and her mate Oliver.

