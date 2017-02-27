Giraffe Watch:  The latest exam for April the giraffe and the cl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Giraffe Watch:  The latest exam for April the giraffe and the clues on the baby arrival

Posted: Updated:

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WDRB) -- The baby watch continues for April the giraffe on live cam waiting on the arrival of her calf. 

The internet is in a frenzy talking about the days of labor for the giraffe that makes her home at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. 

The park is posting updates on April's condition twice a day.  On Sunday, keepers said April is happy and healthy . But they say you can monitor her live, as her belly movements and stepping increase. These are all signs of labor.  And they say that the baby is big.  "Calves are on average, 6' tall and 150 pounds upon birth."

A veterinarian examined April on Sunday, and the park says she tolerated it well. But she wasn't happy about it. But they say her appetite is still good, which probably means there is more of a wait.  But they add that "she could surprise up any moment." They also joked about April being nominated for "Secretary of Labor" by the president. 

Handlers say they will not announce April's active labor until the calf hooves are visible.  In the wild, giraffes hide signs of labor to keep from alerting predators. But once the labor starts, the park says the process is quick.  "Visible hooves-to-calf on the ground can be as short as 30 minutes!" 

Giraffe pregnancies last 15 months, and this is April's 4th calf.

It's supposed to be warmer in New York on Monday, so plans are to allow yard time for April and her mate Oliver. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.