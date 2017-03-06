Former priest serving prison sentence for sexually abusing Kentucky children has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former priest who was serving a prison sentence for sexually abusing Kentucky children has died.

Louis Miller died Saturday morning after a lengthy illness, according to Lisa Lamb, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Miller was removed from the priesthood in 2004 by the late Pope John Paul II after pleading guilty in 2003 to sexually abusing a Kentucky resident and other victims who were children in the 1970s.

In a deposition transcription obtained by The Associated Press, Miller said he had offered to resign as early as 1962 to his then-Archbishop John Floersh, and that two subsequent archbishops knew of his crimes but continued to keep him as a priest, moving him from parish to parish.

In explaining why he wanted to resign, Miller said: "I just knew that the crime was so horrendous in my own mind that I didn't feel that I was worthy to remain a priest." But he said Floersh was "compassionate," kept him on, and told him "You will always be a good priest."

After his sentencing in 2003, Miller asked for his victims' forgiveness.

"For all of you who I have in any ways insulted, afflicted or abused, I ask your prayers too for me," he said.

"I stand before you begging that somewhere along the line you can forgive me," he added.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.