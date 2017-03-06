Louisville-based Creation Gardens expanding to serve more restau - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville-based Creation Gardens expanding to serve more restaurants

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Creation Gardens is growing to serve hundreds of new restaurants.

The food service company provides produce, meat and other products to restaurants across the area.

On Monday, Creation Gardens announced that it has acquired Lasita and Sons Produce in Cincinnati, which will serve as a new distribution hub. The move allows Creation Gardens to move into south and central Ohio and serve cities like Dayton and Columbus.

It now serves more than 2,500 restaurants in four states.

